Commercial Drones Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2025

The major players profiled in this Commercial Drones market report include:

In global market, the following companies are covered:

AeroVironment

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Parrot SA

3D Robotics

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems

PrecisionHawk

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Aeryon Labs

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Insitu

Market Segment by Product Type

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Bade Drones

Hybrid Drones Segment

Market Segment by Application

Agriculture and Environment

Media and Entertainment

Energy

Government

Construction & Archaeology

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Commercial Drones status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Commercial Drones manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Drones are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

