COMMERCIAL HELICOPTER MARKET 2020 SET TO GROW ACCORDING TO FORECASTS -AIRBUS S.A.S.,BELL TEXTRON INC.,ENSTROM HELICOPTER CORP

The Commercial Helicopter Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Commercial Helicopter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growing the use of helicopters in tourism, transportation, and VIP purpose has propelled the growth of the commercial helicopters market. Increasing the use of helicopters in emergency medical services (EMS), firefighting operations, and search and rescue (SAR) that grows the demand for the commercial helicopter market. The challenges faced with the road and rail transport such as in reaching remote areas; also, air transport has become an essential mode of transportation mainly for professional and leisure purposes that grows the demand for the commercial helicopter market. The increasing VIP services and corporate shuttle are also influencing the growth of the market.

Top Key Players:- Airbus S.A.S.,Bell Textron Inc.,Enstrom Helicopter Corp.,Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL),KAMAN CORPORATION,Leonardo S.p.A.,Lockheed Martin Corporation,MD HELICOPTERS, INC.,Robinson Helicopter Company,Russian Helicopters JSC

Increasing the use of commercial helicopters for medical and emergency rescue service, offshore helicopter service has propelled the growth of the market. Increasing the leasing and purchase contract by the tourism industry is further boosting the growth of the commercial helicopter market. However, strict norms and high-cost associated with these helicopters are the major restraint for the growth of the market. The emerging nations such as India, Japan, China, and others are heavily demanding the commercial helicopter due to the increasing tourism industry that is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global commercial helicopter market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as light helicopter, medium helicopter, heavy helicopter. On the basis of application the market is segmented as transport, medical services, law enforcement and public safety, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Commercial Helicopter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Commercial Helicopter market in these regions

