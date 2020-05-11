Commercial Helicopter Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Commercial Helicopter Market Analysis To 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the commercial helicopter industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview commercial helicopter market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global commercial helicopter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading commercial helicopter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the commercial helicopter market.

Growing the use of helicopters in tourism, transportation, and VIP purpose has propelled the growth of the commercial helicopters market. Increasing the use of helicopters in emergency medical services (EMS), firefighting operations, and search and rescue (SAR) that grows the demand for the commercial helicopter market. The challenges faced with the road and rail transport such as in reaching remote areas; also, air transport has become an essential mode of transportation mainly for professional and leisure purposes that grows the demand for the commercial helicopter market. The increasing VIP services and corporate shuttle are also influencing the growth of the market.

Increasing the use of commercial helicopters for medical and emergency rescue service, offshore helicopter service has propelled the growth of the market. Increasing the leasing and purchase contract by the tourism industry is further boosting the growth of the commercial helicopter market. However, strict norms and high-cost associated with these helicopters are the major restraint for the growth of the market. The emerging nations such as India, Japan, China, and others are heavily demanding the commercial helicopter due to the increasing tourism industry that is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global commercial helicopter market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as light helicopter, medium helicopter, heavy helicopter. On the basis of application the market is segmented as transport, medical services, law enforcement and public safety, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global commercial helicopter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The commercial helicopter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting commercial helicopter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the commercial helicopter market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the commercial helicopter market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from commercial helicopter market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for commercial helicopter in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the commercial helicopter market.

The report also includes the profiles of key commercial helicopter companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Airbus S.A.S.

Bell Textron Inc.

Enstrom Helicopter Corp.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

KAMAN CORPORATION

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MD HELICOPTERS, INC.

Robinson Helicopter Company

Russian Helicopters JSC

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Commercial Helicopter Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Commercial Helicopter Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Commercial Helicopter Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Commercial Helicopter Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

