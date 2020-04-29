Commercial Roofing Market to See Massive Growth by 2027: Weston Solutions Inc., Building Products of Canada Corp

The latest Commercial Roofing market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Commercial Roofing market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Manufacturing and Construction, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Commercial Roofing market globally. This report on ‘Commercial Roofing market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The application of stringent building codes across the leading economies and the high cost of the advanced technological roofing materials are some of the factors which may hamper the commercial roofing market. However, the mounting technological advancement and the growing use of roofing products in the construction of the green building are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for commercial roofing market in the forecast period.

Commercial roofing consists of a plethora of various solutions associated with roofing applied on the exterior structure of buildings. The roofing solution is of different materials such as asbestos, rubber, stone slabs, asphalt, and woods among other materials. There is much commercial roofing product type available in the market namely: bituminous roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, and others. Some of the primary drivers who fuel the commercial roofing market in the forecast period are rapid urbanization, the rise in the construction industry, and innovations in technology.

The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the commercial roofing market are CertainTeed Corporation, Weston Solutions Inc., Building Products of Canada Corp., GenFlex Roofing Systems, LLC, Atlas Roofing, Roofscapes Inc., TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Owens Corning, IKO Industries Ltd., and Carlisle Companies Incorporated among others.

