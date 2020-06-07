Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market 2020 Insights, Share, Growth and Future Trends 2026 | Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, Icopal Group, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, General Membrane, Carlisle, De Boer, KEMPER SYSTEM, ChovA, Bauder, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Renolit, Tegola Canadese, Index, Hansuk, Schluter-Systems, Protecto Wrap, Grace, Colas, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, Multiplan Yalıtım, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation by Product:

Modified bitumen membrane

Synthetic polymer waterproofing membrane

Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation by Application:

Roof

Wall

Indoor

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Modified bitumen membrane

1.3.3 Synthetic polymer waterproofing membrane

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Roof

1.4.3 Wall

1.4.4 Indoor

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Industry Trends

2.4.1 Covid-19 Impact: Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Trends

2.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Drivers

2.4.3 Covid-19 Impact: Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Challenges

2.4.4 Covid-19 Impact: Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Players: Views for Future

3 Covid-19 Impact on Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Commercial Waterproofing Membranes by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Commercial Waterproofing Membranes as of 2019)

3.4 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Impact on Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Covid-19 Impact on Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Soprema Group

11.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Soprema Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Soprema Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Soprema Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.1.5 Soprema Group SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Soprema Group Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.2 Sika

11.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sika Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Sika Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sika Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.2.5 Sika SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Sika Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.3 Fosroc

11.3.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

11.3.2 Fosroc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Fosroc Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Fosroc Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.3.5 Fosroc SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Fosroc Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.4 GAF

11.4.1 GAF Corporation Information

11.4.2 GAF Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 GAF Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 GAF Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.4.5 GAF SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 GAF Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.5 Icopal Group

11.5.1 Icopal Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Icopal Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Icopal Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Icopal Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.5.5 Icopal Group SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Icopal Group Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.6 TehnoNICOL

11.6.1 TehnoNICOL Corporation Information

11.6.2 TehnoNICOL Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 TehnoNICOL Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 TehnoNICOL Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.6.5 TehnoNICOL SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 TehnoNICOL Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.7 Polyglass

11.7.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

11.7.2 Polyglass Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Polyglass Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Polyglass Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.7.5 Polyglass SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Polyglass Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.8 Imperbit Membrane

11.8.1 Imperbit Membrane Corporation Information

11.8.2 Imperbit Membrane Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Imperbit Membrane Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Imperbit Membrane Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.8.5 Imperbit Membrane SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Imperbit Membrane Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.9 General Membrane

11.9.1 General Membrane Corporation Information

11.9.2 General Membrane Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 General Membrane Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 General Membrane Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.9.5 General Membrane SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 General Membrane Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.10 Carlisle

11.10.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

11.10.2 Carlisle Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Carlisle Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Carlisle Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.10.5 Carlisle SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Carlisle Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.11 De Boer

11.11.1 De Boer Corporation Information

11.11.2 De Boer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 De Boer Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 De Boer Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.11.5 De Boer SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 De Boer Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.12 KEMPER SYSTEM

11.12.1 KEMPER SYSTEM Corporation Information

11.12.2 KEMPER SYSTEM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 KEMPER SYSTEM Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 KEMPER SYSTEM Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.12.5 KEMPER SYSTEM SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 KEMPER SYSTEM Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.13 ChovA

11.13.1 ChovA Corporation Information

11.13.2 ChovA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 ChovA Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 ChovA Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.13.5 ChovA SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 ChovA Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.14 Bauder

11.14.1 Bauder Corporation Information

11.14.2 Bauder Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Bauder Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Bauder Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.14.5 Bauder SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Bauder Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.15 ARDEX Group

11.15.1 ARDEX Group Corporation Information

11.15.2 ARDEX Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 ARDEX Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 ARDEX Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.15.5 ARDEX Group SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 ARDEX Group Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.16 Henkel Polybit

11.16.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information

11.16.2 Henkel Polybit Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 Henkel Polybit Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Henkel Polybit Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.16.5 Henkel Polybit SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Henkel Polybit Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.17 Renolit

11.17.1 Renolit Corporation Information

11.17.2 Renolit Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 Renolit Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Renolit Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.17.5 Renolit SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Renolit Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.18 Tegola Canadese

11.18.1 Tegola Canadese Corporation Information

11.18.2 Tegola Canadese Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.18.3 Tegola Canadese Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Tegola Canadese Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.18.5 Tegola Canadese SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Tegola Canadese Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.19 Index

11.19.1 Index Corporation Information

11.19.2 Index Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.19.3 Index Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Index Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.19.5 Index SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 Index Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.20 Hansuk

11.20.1 Hansuk Corporation Information

11.20.2 Hansuk Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.20.3 Hansuk Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Hansuk Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.20.5 Hansuk SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Hansuk Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.21 Schluter-Systems

11.21.1 Schluter-Systems Corporation Information

11.21.2 Schluter-Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.21.3 Schluter-Systems Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Schluter-Systems Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.21.5 Schluter-Systems SWOT Analysis

11.21.6 Schluter-Systems Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.22 Protecto Wrap

11.22.1 Protecto Wrap Corporation Information

11.22.2 Protecto Wrap Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.22.3 Protecto Wrap Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Protecto Wrap Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.22.5 Protecto Wrap SWOT Analysis

11.22.6 Protecto Wrap Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.23 Grace

11.23.1 Grace Corporation Information

11.23.2 Grace Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.23.3 Grace Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Grace Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.23.5 Grace SWOT Analysis

11.23.6 Grace Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.24 Colas

11.24.1 Colas Corporation Information

11.24.2 Colas Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.24.3 Colas Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Colas Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.24.5 Colas SWOT Analysis

11.24.6 Colas Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.25 Vetroasfalto

11.25.1 Vetroasfalto Corporation Information

11.25.2 Vetroasfalto Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.25.3 Vetroasfalto Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Vetroasfalto Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.25.5 Vetroasfalto SWOT Analysis

11.25.6 Vetroasfalto Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.26 Tamko

11.26.1 Tamko Corporation Information

11.26.2 Tamko Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.26.3 Tamko Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Tamko Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.26.5 Tamko SWOT Analysis

11.26.6 Tamko Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.27 Multiplan Yalıtım

11.27.1 Multiplan Yalıtım Corporation Information

11.27.2 Multiplan Yalıtım Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.27.3 Multiplan Yalıtım Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Multiplan Yalıtım Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.27.5 Multiplan Yalıtım SWOT Analysis

11.27.6 Multiplan Yalıtım Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.28 Oriental Yuhong

11.28.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

11.28.2 Oriental Yuhong Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.28.3 Oriental Yuhong Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.28.4 Oriental Yuhong Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.28.5 Oriental Yuhong SWOT Analysis

11.28.6 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.29 CKS

11.29.1 CKS Corporation Information

11.29.2 CKS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.29.3 CKS Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.29.4 CKS Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.29.5 CKS SWOT Analysis

11.29.6 CKS Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

11.30 Hongyuan Waterproof

11.30.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

11.30.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.30.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.30.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Products and Services

11.30.5 Hongyuan Waterproof SWOT Analysis

11.30.6 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

12 Covid-19 Impact on Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Channels

12.2.2 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Distributors

12.3 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”