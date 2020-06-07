Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2026 | Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Get the Sample of this Report with Detail TOC and List of [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1789097/covid-19-impact-on-commercial-waterproofing-membranes-market

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, Icopal Group, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, General Membrane, Carlisle, De Boer, KEMPER SYSTEM, ChovA, Bauder, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Renolit, Tegola Canadese, Index, Hansuk, Schluter-Systems, Protecto Wrap, Grace, Colas, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, Multiplan Yalıtım, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation by Product:

Modified bitumen membrane

Synthetic polymer waterproofing membrane

Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation by Application:

Roof

Wall

Indoor

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Ask for Customized Report as per Your [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1789097/covid-19-impact-on-commercial-waterproofing-membranes-market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Trends

2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Modified bitumen membrane

1.4.2 Synthetic polymer waterproofing membrane

4.2 By Type, Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Price, 2020-2021

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Roof

5.5.2 Wall

5.5.3 Indoor

5.5.4 Other

5.2 By Application, Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Price, 2020-2021

6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Soprema Group

7.1.1 Soprema Group Business Overview

7.1.2 Soprema Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Soprema Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.1.4 Soprema Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Sika

7.2.1 Sika Business Overview

7.2.2 Sika Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Sika Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.2.4 Sika Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Fosroc

7.3.1 Fosroc Business Overview

7.3.2 Fosroc Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Fosroc Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.3.4 Fosroc Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 GAF

7.4.1 GAF Business Overview

7.4.2 GAF Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 GAF Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.4.4 GAF Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Icopal Group

7.5.1 Icopal Group Business Overview

7.5.2 Icopal Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Icopal Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.5.4 Icopal Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 TehnoNICOL

7.6.1 TehnoNICOL Business Overview

7.6.2 TehnoNICOL Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 TehnoNICOL Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.6.4 TehnoNICOL Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Polyglass

7.7.1 Polyglass Business Overview

7.7.2 Polyglass Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Polyglass Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.7.4 Polyglass Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Imperbit Membrane

7.8.1 Imperbit Membrane Business Overview

7.8.2 Imperbit Membrane Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Imperbit Membrane Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.8.4 Imperbit Membrane Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 General Membrane

7.9.1 General Membrane Business Overview

7.9.2 General Membrane Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 General Membrane Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.9.4 General Membrane Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Carlisle

7.10.1 Carlisle Business Overview

7.10.2 Carlisle Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Carlisle Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.10.4 Carlisle Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 De Boer

7.11.1 De Boer Business Overview

7.11.2 De Boer Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 De Boer Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.11.4 De Boer Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 KEMPER SYSTEM

7.12.1 KEMPER SYSTEM Business Overview

7.12.2 KEMPER SYSTEM Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 KEMPER SYSTEM Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.12.4 KEMPER SYSTEM Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 ChovA

7.13.1 ChovA Business Overview

7.13.2 ChovA Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 ChovA Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.13.4 ChovA Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.14 Bauder

7.14.1 Bauder Business Overview

7.14.2 Bauder Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.14.3 Bauder Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.14.4 Bauder Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.15 ARDEX Group

7.15.1 ARDEX Group Business Overview

7.15.2 ARDEX Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.15.3 ARDEX Group Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.15.4 ARDEX Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.16 Henkel Polybit

7.16.1 Henkel Polybit Business Overview

7.16.2 Henkel Polybit Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.16.3 Henkel Polybit Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.16.4 Henkel Polybit Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.17 Renolit

7.17.1 Renolit Business Overview

7.17.2 Renolit Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.17.3 Renolit Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.17.4 Renolit Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.18 Tegola Canadese

7.18.1 Tegola Canadese Business Overview

7.18.2 Tegola Canadese Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.18.3 Tegola Canadese Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.18.4 Tegola Canadese Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.19 Index

7.19.1 Index Business Overview

7.19.2 Index Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.19.3 Index Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.19.4 Index Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.20 Hansuk

7.20.1 Hansuk Business Overview

7.20.2 Hansuk Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.20.3 Hansuk Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.20.4 Hansuk Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.21 Schluter-Systems

7.21.1 Schluter-Systems Business Overview

7.21.2 Schluter-Systems Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.21.3 Schluter-Systems Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.21.4 Schluter-Systems Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.22 Protecto Wrap

7.22.1 Protecto Wrap Business Overview

7.22.2 Protecto Wrap Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.22.3 Protecto Wrap Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.22.4 Protecto Wrap Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.23 Grace

7.23.1 Grace Business Overview

7.23.2 Grace Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.23.3 Grace Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.23.4 Grace Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.24 Colas

7.24.1 Colas Business Overview

7.24.2 Colas Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.24.3 Colas Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.24.4 Colas Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.25 Vetroasfalto

7.25.1 Vetroasfalto Business Overview

7.25.2 Vetroasfalto Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.25.3 Vetroasfalto Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.25.4 Vetroasfalto Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.26 Tamko

7.26.1 Tamko Business Overview

7.26.2 Tamko Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.26.3 Tamko Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.26.4 Tamko Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.27 Multiplan Yalıtım

7.27.1 Multiplan Yalıtım Business Overview

7.27.2 Multiplan Yalıtım Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.27.3 Multiplan Yalıtım Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.27.4 Multiplan Yalıtım Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.28 Oriental Yuhong

7.28.1 Oriental Yuhong Business Overview

7.28.2 Oriental Yuhong Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.28.3 Oriental Yuhong Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.28.4 Oriental Yuhong Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.29 CKS

7.29.1 CKS Business Overview

7.29.2 CKS Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.29.3 CKS Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.29.4 CKS Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.30 Hongyuan Waterproof

7.30.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Business Overview

7.30.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.30.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

7.30.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Distribution Channels

8.2.3 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Distributors

8.3 Commercial Waterproofing Membranes Customers

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

10.1 About Us

10.2 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 428 8800

India: +91 9766 478 224

Email – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com

”