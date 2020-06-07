Competitive Landscape on Gum Rosin Market 2020: How COVID-19 is Affecting The Industry Growth – Forecast 2026 | Hexion, Arakawa, Perum Perhutani

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Gum Rosin Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Gum Rosin market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Gum Rosin market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Gum Rosin market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Get the Sample of this Report with Detail TOC and List of [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1597574/global-gum-rosin-market

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Gum Rosin market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Hexion, Arakawa, Perum Perhutani, Resinas Brasil Group, Vinagum, Midhills Rosin & Turpenes, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals, Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals, Jingdong Lion, Forestarchem, Deqing Jixin, ZHAOQING DIC, Guangdong KOMO, Feishang, Resin Chemicals, Songquan Forest Chemical

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Gum Rosin Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Gum Rosin Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Gum Rosin Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Gum Rosin market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Gum Rosin Market Segmentation by Product:

X Grade

WW Grade

WG Grade

N Grade

M Grade

K Grade

Global Gum Rosin Market Segmentation by Application:

Adhesive

Paint & Coating

Printing Ink

Rubber

Paper Making

Food

Regions Covered in the Global Gum Rosin Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Gum Rosin market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Gum Rosin market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Gum Rosin market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Gum Rosin market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Gum Rosin market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Gum Rosin market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Gum Rosin market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Gum Rosin market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Gum Rosin market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Ask for Customized Report as per Your [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1597574/global-gum-rosin-market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Gum Rosin Market Overview

1.1 Gum Rosin Product Overview

1.2 Gum Rosin Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 X Grade

1.2.2 WW Grade

1.2.3 WG Grade

1.2.4 N Grade

1.2.5 M Grade

1.2.6 K Grade

1.3 Global Gum Rosin Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Gum Rosin Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Gum Rosin Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Gum Rosin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Gum Rosin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Gum Rosin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Gum Rosin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Gum Rosin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Gum Rosin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Gum Rosin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Gum Rosin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Gum Rosin Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Gum Rosin Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Gum Rosin Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Gum Rosin Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gum Rosin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Gum Rosin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gum Rosin Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gum Rosin Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gum Rosin as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gum Rosin Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Gum Rosin Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Gum Rosin Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Gum Rosin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Gum Rosin Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gum Rosin Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Gum Rosin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Gum Rosin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Gum Rosin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Gum Rosin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Gum Rosin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Gum Rosin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Gum Rosin by Application

4.1 Gum Rosin Segment by Application

4.1.1 Adhesive

4.1.2 Paint & Coating

4.1.3 Printing Ink

4.1.4 Rubber

4.1.5 Paper Making

4.1.6 Food

4.2 Global Gum Rosin Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Gum Rosin Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Gum Rosin Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Gum Rosin Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Gum Rosin by Application

4.5.2 Europe Gum Rosin by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Gum Rosin by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin by Application

5 North America Gum Rosin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Gum Rosin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Gum Rosin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gum Rosin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Gum Rosin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gum Rosin Business

10.1 Hexion

10.1.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hexion Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hexion Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.1.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.2 Arakawa

10.2.1 Arakawa Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arakawa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Arakawa Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hexion Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.2.5 Arakawa Recent Development

10.3 Perum Perhutani

10.3.1 Perum Perhutani Corporation Information

10.3.2 Perum Perhutani Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Perum Perhutani Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Perum Perhutani Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.3.5 Perum Perhutani Recent Development

10.4 Resinas Brasil Group

10.4.1 Resinas Brasil Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Resinas Brasil Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Resinas Brasil Group Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Resinas Brasil Group Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.4.5 Resinas Brasil Group Recent Development

10.5 Vinagum

10.5.1 Vinagum Corporation Information

10.5.2 Vinagum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Vinagum Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Vinagum Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.5.5 Vinagum Recent Development

10.6 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes

10.6.1 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes Corporation Information

10.6.2 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.6.5 Midhills Rosin & Turpenes Recent Development

10.7 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals

10.7.1 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.7.5 Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Recent Development

10.8 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals

10.8.1 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.8.5 Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Recent Development

10.9 Jingdong Lion

10.9.1 Jingdong Lion Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jingdong Lion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Jingdong Lion Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jingdong Lion Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.9.5 Jingdong Lion Recent Development

10.10 Forestarchem

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Gum Rosin Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Forestarchem Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Forestarchem Recent Development

10.11 Deqing Jixin

10.11.1 Deqing Jixin Corporation Information

10.11.2 Deqing Jixin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Deqing Jixin Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Deqing Jixin Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.11.5 Deqing Jixin Recent Development

10.12 ZHAOQING DIC

10.12.1 ZHAOQING DIC Corporation Information

10.12.2 ZHAOQING DIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 ZHAOQING DIC Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ZHAOQING DIC Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.12.5 ZHAOQING DIC Recent Development

10.13 Guangdong KOMO

10.13.1 Guangdong KOMO Corporation Information

10.13.2 Guangdong KOMO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Guangdong KOMO Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Guangdong KOMO Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.13.5 Guangdong KOMO Recent Development

10.14 Feishang

10.14.1 Feishang Corporation Information

10.14.2 Feishang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Feishang Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Feishang Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.14.5 Feishang Recent Development

10.15 Resin Chemicals

10.15.1 Resin Chemicals Corporation Information

10.15.2 Resin Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Resin Chemicals Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Resin Chemicals Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.15.5 Resin Chemicals Recent Development

10.16 Songquan Forest Chemical

10.16.1 Songquan Forest Chemical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Songquan Forest Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Songquan Forest Chemical Gum Rosin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Songquan Forest Chemical Gum Rosin Products Offered

10.16.5 Songquan Forest Chemical Recent Development

11 Gum Rosin Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Gum Rosin Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Gum Rosin Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 428 8800

India: +91 9766 478 224

Email – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com

”