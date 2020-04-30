Complete Growth Overview on Breast Pumps Market Forecast Including Top Key Players Medela AG, Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips AVENT)

Breast pumps are medical devices used for extracting milk from the breast of lactating mother. These devices are used mainly by working women to continue breastfeeding while they are at work. In some cases, physicians also recommend breast pumps to stimulate milk supply when the baby is unable to latch-on and suckle. Breast pumps have emerged as a preferable choice for the working women. The market is poised to witness a remarkable growth, primarily due to the related technological advancements such as double breast pumps, which help remove fat content from milk and replacing it with higher caloric value. The world breast pump market is projected to garner revenues worth $829 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.

Leading players of Breast Pumps Market:

Medela AG, Ameda, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips AVENT), Hygeia Health, Bailey Medical Engineering, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd., Whittlestone Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Albert Manufacturing USA

The “Global Breast Pumps Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Breast Pumps market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Breast Pumps market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Breast Pumps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Closed System Breast Pumps

Open System Breast Pumps

Segmentation by Application:

Personal Use Pumps

Healthcare/Hospital Grade Pumps

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Breast Pumps market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Breast Pumps market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Breast Pumps Market from 2020 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Breast Pumps Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2026. Forecast and analysis of Breast Pumps Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Breast Pumps Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Breast Pumps Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

