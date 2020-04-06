Composite Rollers Market To See Strong Growth and Business Scope During 2020 to 2027 | Key Players: Belle Banne Conveyor Products, Double E Company LLC, Flexco, Lorbrand Composites,NEPEAN Conveyors

Composite Rollers Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Composite Rollers Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Composite Rollers Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008114/

Composite rollers are seen as alternatives to the conventional steel rollers. Traditionally steel rollers were used in a number of operation in the mining fields, textile industries, paper and pulp industries, and other sectors. However steel rollers are bulky, difficult to transport, generate significant noise levels, and are susceptible to corrosion in wet and salt environments. While the use of composite rollers is on rise as they offer benefits such as long life, reduction in weight, low noise levels, minimum downtime, and low maintenance cost. Composite rollers are made from materials such as high density polyethylene (HDPE), nylon carbon graphite fiber, and glass reinforced epoxy.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Amalga Composites Inc

2. Artur Kuepper Pty Ltd

3. Beijing Hao Sheng Transmission Technology Co. Ltd.

4. Belle Banne Conveyor Products

5. Double E Company LLC

6. Flexco

7. Lorbrand Composites

8. NEPEAN Conveyors

9. North Street Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.

10. Pronexos B.V.

The pulp and paper industry is anticipated to generate significant demands for composite rollers as they are widely used as printing rollers, guide rollers, conveyor rollers and other applications. The use of composite rollers can assist a mining company in achieve green points or reduce its carbon footprint as it has a significant value in the recycling market. Composite rollers are also light in weight and consume significantly less power and contribute to the environment. This environment friendly aspect of composite rollers is anticipated draw significant demand for eco-frinedly composites rollers in the mining and other sectors such as pulp and paper, and textiles in years to come.

What insights readers can gather from the Composite Rollers Market report?

A critical study of the Composite Rollers Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4 Learn the behavior pattern of every Composite Rollers Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Composite Rollers landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)



Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008114/

In 2016, Sandvik AB launched new generation composite roller Sandvik HR185 which is lighter than the traditional steel rollers, and operates at lower noise levels making it ideal for noise-sensitive applications including export terminals and conveying installations near densely populated areas. They generate 50 percent less noise than traditional steel rollers.

The Composite Rollers Market report answers the following queries: