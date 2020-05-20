Composites And It’s Types Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Composites are made by combining two or more materials of different properties. There is a huge plethora of composites available in the market; the common ones are made up of carbon, glass, aramid or polyester resins, with carbon fibres having the maximum demand in terms of both demand and production followed by the polyester resins and the rest of the varieties. Based on their behaviour, when subjected to heat they can be classified as thermoplastics or thermosets.

The biggest support of this market is the automotive industry. With the shift from metals to composites for manufacturing automotive parts, this market is getting a huge hype as attributed to the novel properties of these composites. These serve as lighter alternatives to metals, have higher strength and superior performance. Other industries such as buildings & construction and pharmaceuticals & biotechnology are also its major end users after automotive. However, economic slowdown in certain nations such as China and others may prove as an obstacle to the growth of the otherwise expanding market of composites. But as composites are a subject of active research, there is a possibility of new cheaper alternatives coming up which can support the growth of global composites even in lowly economies.

Asia leads the global composites & its types market followed by North America, US and Europe in that order.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The key manufacturers of composites & its types include

Owens Corning

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

SGL-Group

Huntsman Corporation

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp

Cytec Industries

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Jushi Group Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd

Toho Tenax and DuPont

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Composites And It’s Types Market, by Type

Carbon Composites

Glass Composites

Aramid Composites

Others (Including Polyester Resins, Etc.)

Composites And It’s Types Market, by Resin Type

Thermoplastics Composites

Thermoset Composites

Composites And It’s Types Market, by Manufacturing Processes

Pultrusion

Filament Winding

Compression Molding (SMC, BMC)

Layup Process/Open Mold (Hand Lay-Up, Spray-Up)

RTM/VARTM

Injection Molding

Others (Any New Manufacturing Technology)

Composites And It’s Types Market, by Applications

Automotive & Other Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Pipes & Tanks

Wind

Electronics & Semiconductor

Marine

Others (Including Consumer Goods, Healthcare, etc.)

Composites And It’s Types By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

