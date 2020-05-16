Compound Management Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.2% till 2027 – Avail at TIP

Detail Analysis of Global Compound Management Market with respect to region specific market growth and competitive analysis on the basis of major players present in the market.

The Global Compound Management Market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019-2027.

Global Compound Management Market, based on the end user, was segmented as, pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs). In 2018, pharmaceutical companies held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increase in funds in R&D activities for the industries and academia and government financing for research activities, these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Tecan Trading AG Hamilton Company TTP Labtech Frontier Scientific Services Biosero Inc. Evotec Icagen, Inc. Wuxi Apptec TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd BioAscent

The market for compound management is expected to grow, owing to factors such as extensive usage of the products for the management of compound used in drug discovery, genetic studies are rising at a fast speed In addition, growth of bio banking sector and rapid development in biopharmaceutical industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Development of the drug is a complicated, long, and costly process, embedded with a high degree of improbability that a drug will succeed. Various advanced techniques are used to check the drug discovery processes. High Throughput Screening (HTS) is used in drug discovery for the screening of a large number of compounds with a biological target. The data on activity against the target is collected for a representative sample of compounds selected from an extensive library. Drug discovery aims to relate the operation of a compound to its chemical structure and therefore is used to identify more active compounds.

