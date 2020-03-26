Computer Vision In Healthcare Market Currents Trends, Competitor Analysis, Growth Revenue with Key Company’s Profiles and Forecast 2020-2027

The Computer Vision In Healthcare Market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Product, Applications, and End-User, giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

The computer vision utilizes algorithms for processing images with the aim of making faster and more accurate diagnoses more than a physician. Computer vision technique has been used in various surgery and therapy of some diseases.

Nowadays, three-dimensional (3D) modeling and rapid prototyping technologies have focused on the development of medical imaging modalities, which include CT and MRI. Moreover, the computer vision in healthcare helps in cutting costs in care delivery by transferring time-consuming and tedious tasks to machines, which allows clinicians to provide better patient care that eventually boosts the patient outcomes.

The computer vision in healthcare market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare industry, grown government initiatives increases the adoption of AI-based technologies and big data in healthcare. However, reluctance of medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies and lack of awareness & technical knowledge eventually hinders the market growth.

Key Players:

1.Nvidia Corporation

2. Microsoft

3. Xilinx Inc.

4. Alphabet (Google)

5. IBM

6. Basler AG

7. Intel Corporation

8. Aicure

9. Arterys

10. iCAD Inc.

The global Computer Vision In Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of product & services, application, and end user. Based on product & services, the market is segmented as software, hardware and services. The hardware segment is sub-segmented into processors and memory devices. The computer vision in healthcare market, based on application is segmented into surgeries, medical imaging & diagnostics and other applications. The computer vision in healthcare market, based on end user is segmented into diagnostic centers, healthcare providers, and other end users.

Computer Vision In Healthcare Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Key Reasons:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Computer Vision In Healthcare market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Computer Vision In Healthcare market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

