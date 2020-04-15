Computerized Maintenance Management System Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2025

Global Computerized Maintenance Management System Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Computerized Maintenance Management System Market is continuously growing on surging trend in the coming years. The major driving factor of global Computerized Maintenance Management System market are increasing demand across enterprises due to its features and rising need to manage computer database for efficient functioning of the organization. Furthermore, increasing adoption of predictive maintenance and cloud and low cost are some other factors which exerts positive impact on the market growth.

Nevertheless, the factors causing obstacle in the global computerized maintenance management System market are lack of skilled personnel, poor upgrade capability and longer implementation time. Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) is the software package that maintains a computer database of information about an organization’s maintenance operations. It helps to maintenance workers do their jobs more effectively. CMMS also known as by Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS). CMMS offers various benefits such as plan & schedule maintenance, manage work orders, eliminate paperwork, enhance productivity, reduce downtime, reduce repair cost, increase safety, compliance with regulatory standards, eliminate lost order, analyze real costs of equipment and manage spare parts inventory.

The regional analysis of Global Computerized Maintenance Management System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising penetration of cloud and mobility in the market. Europe also contributes a major growth rate in the global Computerized Maintenance Management System market owing to rising adoption of cloud-based applications. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand for the enterprise management, especially in developing nations such as India, China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

• IBM

• Maintenance Connection

• Infor

• eMaint

• Hippo

• Fastrak

• Fiix

• MPulse

• Limble

• MVP Plant

• EPAC Software

• NEXGEN

• AssetPoint

• MicroMain

• MAPCON

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cloud-Based CMMS Software

Web-Based CMMS Software

On-Premises Software

By Application:

Small Businesses

Midsized Businesses

Large Businesses

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Computerized Maintenance Management System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

