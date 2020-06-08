Conductive Plastic Compounds Market Size, Growth Opportunity & Industry Outlook Research Report, 2019-2026

Conductive Plastic Compounds Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the conductive plastic compounds market include BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., DowDuPont Inc., RTP Company, Ravago, Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc., Adell Plastics, Inc., Polyvisions,Inc., Coperion K Tron, Sojitz Corporation, SABIC and A.Schulman. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growth in the production of electric and electronic products will be the main market driver for conductive plastic compounds. The market will move in an upward trend since the demand for high-quality compounds are increasing in communication, automotive and extrusion application like pipes and ESD jacketing. The research and development activities carried out for the use of these compounds as filler material in carbon nanotubes owing to their exceptional chemical and physical properties will boost the growth of this market. They are used in inhalation devices and hence the market will witness a positive impact due to COVID-19. The main challenge faced by this market will be the volatility in the price of raw materials.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of conductive plastic compounds.

Market Segmentation

The entire conductive plastic compounds market has been sub-categorized into resin type, filler type and end-user industry. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Resin Type

Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyvinyl Chloride Polystyrene Engineering Plastics

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Others (including Polyoxymethylene Plastic, PolyphenyleneSulfide, Polysulfone, Polytetrafluoroethylene)

Thermoplastic Elastomers Bio-plastics Others (including High Impact Polystyrene and Polyvinylidene Fluoride)

By Filler Type

Carbon Black

Carbon Fibers

Carbon Nanotubes

Metals

Others (including Graphite)

By End-User Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Industrial Applications

Medical

Others (including Packaging, Petrochemical, and Mining)

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for conductive plastic compounds market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

