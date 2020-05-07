Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028

1. Congenital Hyperinsulinism total prevalent population in the 7 major markets ranges from approximately 21,852 cases in 2017

2. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Congenital Hyperinsulinism with 2,374 cases, followed by UK and France.

3. In 2017, Congenital Hyperinsulinism total prevalent population in the United States was found to be 9,777.

“There were 5,705 transient type Congenital Hyperinsulinism and 3,072 persistent type Congenital Hyperinsulinism in 2017 in the United States”

The therapeutic Congenital Hyperinsulinism market in the seven primary market was found to be USD 107.76 million in 2017. The United States accounts for the largest Congenital Hyperinsulinism market size, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

The United States accounted for 48% of the total Congenital Hyperinsulinism market in 2017. Glucagon administration is used as a first line therapy for managing Congenital Hyperinsulinism patients, particularly in emergencies where patients are unable to take oral feed and/or intravenous access is difficult to obtain. Frequent feeding with high calorie carbohydrate feeds can reduce the frequency and severity of hypoglycemic episodes. The long-term management or standard therapy is individualized. The goal of the Congenital Hyperinsulinism treatment is to normalize plasma glucose levels, provide an age-adjusted fasting tolerance and avoid neurological symptoms associated with hypoglycemia.

The prospects of treatment also comprises surgery. The surgeries are not mandatorily curative and the patients may continue to require frequent feeds and medications to prevent hypoglycemia post-surgery. Surgery is performed to either remove a section or complete pancreas in case of focal and diffuse congenital hyperinsulinism respectively. Differentiation between diffuse and focal forms and localization of focal lesions are the most important issues in preoperative management. Surgery sometimes also lead to pancreatic exocrine insufficiency or diabetes demonstrating a need of additional therapies alongside.

Owing to the launch of Congenital Hyperinsulinism emerging therapies, it is expected that they will capture the market share.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Congenital Hyperinsulinism treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Dasiglucagon

2. RZ358

3. CSI-Glucagon

And many others

The key players in Congenital Hyperinsulinism market are:

1. Zealand Pharma

2. Rezolute

3. Xeris Pharmaceuticals

And many others

