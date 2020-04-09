CONNECTED AIRCRAFT MARKET TO 2027 INSIGHTS SHARED IN A DETAILED REPORT – INMARSAT, IRIDIUM, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

The Connected Aircraft Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Connected Aircraft market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The trend of connectivity is everywhere nowadays, from homes, to cars, to aircrafts. The connected technologies facilitates the aircraft operators in increasing the operational efficiency, comfort and passenger and crew experience. The advanced technology also facilitates the pilots to communicate real time data with the ground stations as well as other airborne aircrafts in the vicinity. Several technological companies are constantly investing substantial quantity of time and amounts in the development of robust technologies which deter the threats associated with connected technologies.

Top Key Players:- Inmarsat, Iridium, Honeywell International Inc., GoGo LLC., Thales Group, Cobham Plc., Viasat Inc., Panasonic Avionics, Rockwell Collins, and Echostar Corporation

Rising demand for data management systems among the commercial airliners, military forces and ground base stations (civil airports or military airports) is influencing the demand for connected aircraft in the current scenario. In addition, the increasing the demand for in-flight connectivity is paving the path for satellite connectivity, which is catalyzing the growth for connected aircraft market. Moreover, the technological advancements in the field of SATCOM, on-board and on-ground software for real time communication and aircraft data gathering is also bolstering the market for connected aircraft.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Connected Aircraft industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The “Global Connected Aircraft Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aircraft industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global connected aircraft market with detailed market segmentation by systems, solutions, connectivity, aircraft types, end users and geography. The global connected aircraft market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The connected aircraft market report provides key statistics on the connected aircraft market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the connected aircraft market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Connected Aircraft market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Connected Aircraft market in these regions

