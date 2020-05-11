Connected Car Market is projected to reach $225,158.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2018 to 2025

Global connected car market was valued at $63,026.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $225,158.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as rise in trend of connectivity solutions and ease of vehicle diagnosis fuel the growth of the connected cars market. In addition, increase in need for safety & security boosts the market growth. However, threat of data hacking and high installation cost hinder the market growth. Moreover, unavailability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity restricts the growth of the market. Conversely, integration of intelligent transportation system in connected cars and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion.

The global connected market is segmented based on technology, connectivity solutions, services, end market, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE. On the basis of connectivity solution, it is segregated into integrated, embedded, and tethered. By service, it is fragmented into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. Depending on end market, it is classified into OEM and aftermarket. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global connected car market in 2017, whereas Mexico is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in North America during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the connected car market include Telefonica, Verizon Wireless, HARMAN International., TomTom International BV., AT&T Intellectual Property, Vodafone Group, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, AUDI AG., Mercedes-Benz, and others.

Key Benefits for Connected Car Market:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global connected market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Connected Car Market By Technology

Chapter 5. Connected Car Market By Connectivity Solutions

Chapter 6: Connected Car Market, By Services

Chapter 7: Connected Car Market, By End Market

Chapter 8 Connected Car Market By Geography

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

