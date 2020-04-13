Connected Healthcare Market (Personal Medical Devices, Software & Services) to 2026

DataLibraryResearch provides you with a global analysis on “Connected Healthcare Market” and forecast to 2026. The report includes detailed scenario based on By Type (Healthcare IT, Healthcare Analytics, Healthcare Information Exchange), By Product (Personal Medical Devices, Software & Services) By End User (Hospital, Individual Customers and Others).

The demand for various wearable medical devices as well as patient monitoring systems is expected to rise over forecast period due to shifting consumer inclinations towards healthier lifestyle therefore driving the growth in coming years. Additionally, increasing incidences of various lifestyle-associated diseases needing continuous monitoring, which is anticipated to lead to upsurge in demand for connected healthcare devices during the forecast period. Furthermore, the advantages related with usage and availability of the advanced products, such as adapters, remote sensors, and connected communication devices are factors further supplementing the market growth.

Additionally, rising demand for the greater access to the patient health information is vital factor leading towards market growth. In addition, raised awareness as a result of supportive initiatives by the government and various non-profit organizations, including HIMSS i.e. Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society are expected to aid this industry with the future growth prospects. The increasing emphasis on development of progressive healthcare solutions with sufficient availability of funds is anticipated to boost R&D investments in connected health and wellness devices market. The government organizations, Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), offer the funds to expand health information systems in U.S., which is likely to further fuel industry growth in the region.

Healthcare analytics segment is anticipated to show profitable growth over forecast period due to the increasing pressure on the hospitals to curb the healthcare costs, availability of the big data analytics, and penetration of electronic health record (HER) systems in the medical settings. The rising need to increase value-based outcomes in healthcare sector and adoption of patient-centric approach are major factors propelling segment’s growth.

In 2019, North America held a considerable share of overall market, which is credited to presence of encouraging reimbursement policies and large population using the wearable medical devices. Furthermore, the following changes in demographic trends comprising the growing elderly population and unhealthy routines are expected to drive industry growth.

Asia Pacific is recognised to grow at fastest CAGR over forecast period owing to the growing government initiatives aiming the improvisation of healthcare infrastructure.

Competitor overview

The market players are concentrating on development of technologically advanced and cost efficient devices, which offer ease to the consumers. Strategic alliances such as promotional activities, partnership agreements, and acquisitions with new product development are leading to the high market rivalry.

In May 2016, Philips Healthcare declared eHealth initiative that offers care to the patients with the chronic diseases across European region to generate awareness amongst the consumers and also to generate revenue. The above-mentioned factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of connected healthcare devices industry in coming years.

Key Players

Omron Healthcare, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare Company, GE Healthcare, Inc., Draeger Medical Systems, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Body Media, Inc, Garmin International, Inc., Microlife Corporation, Masimo Corporation, AgaMatrix, Inc., Apple, Inc.

NOTE : The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this Connected Healthcare Market industry. Cordially get in touch for more details.

