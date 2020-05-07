Connected Logistics Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2027

What is Connected Logistics?

Connected logistics offer numerous benefits to the logistics businesses, offering services for diverse industry verticals by providing improved operational efficiency, real-time access, and enhanced productivity with the integration of multiple connected platforms. Connected logistics service providers have introduced innovative solutions to enable ease of access and high level of interoperability to achieve high productivity and informed decision making through collective efforts. The key factors such as the need for operational efficiency, decreasing the cost of sensors, and roll out of IoT connecting devices are propelling the growth of connected logistics market. Moreover, the increasing innovations in mobile technology are expected to fuel the growth of connected logistics market in the coming years. However, the security issues, owing to rising cybercrime and network connectivity issues are some of the main challenges that are expected to hamper the connected logistics market growth.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Connected Logistics market globally. This report on ‘Connected Logistics market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The reports cover key market developments in the Connected Logistics as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Connected Logistics are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Connected Logistics in the world market.

The “Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the connected logistics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global connected logistics market with detailed market segmentation by the services, connectivity technology, application, and geography. The global connected logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the connected logistics market.

The report on the area of Connected Logistics by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Connected Logistics Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Connected Logistics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Connected Logistics Market companies in the world

1. AT&T Inc.

2. Cisco System, Inc.

3. Eurotech

4. Freightgate Inc.

5. IBM Corporation

6. Intel Corporation

7. MARK III SYSTEMS

8. Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH

9. SAP SE

10. Viapost

Market Analysis of Global Connected Logistics Market 2027 is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Connected Logistics market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Connected Logistics market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Connected Logistics market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Connected Logistics Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Connected Logistics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

