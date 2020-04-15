Constipation Treatment Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2025

The “Constipation Treatment Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

companies profiled in the report include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, Sanofi, Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Bayer AG, Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Albireo Pharma, Inc., and Renexxion, LLC.

The global constipation treatment market has been segmented as below:

Global Constipation Treatment Market, by Therapeutic Option

Laxatives Bulk forming agents Osmotic laxatives Stimulant laxatives Others

Chloride channel activators

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists

GC-C Agonists

5-HT4 Receptor Agonists

Global Constipation Treatment Market, by Disease Type

Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC)

Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)

Opioid-induced constipation (OIC)

Global Constipation Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Constipation Treatment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Philippines Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Ecuador Peru Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Commonwealth of Independent States Russian Federation Ukraine Kazakhstan



