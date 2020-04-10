Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2020-2027 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

Scaffolding is also called scaffold or staging; it is a temporary structure used to support work and materials to aid in the construction, repair, and maintenance of buildings, bridges, and others. Scaffolds are widely used on-site to get access to heights and areas. An increase in the number of construction sites is boosting the demand for the construction scaffolding rental market. Scaffolding is helping construction specialists get access to the work zone, hence increasing the need for scaffolding drives the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market. The booming construction industry is one of the significant factors that propelling the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market.

The scaffolding is a common term in the construction industry. When construction staffs need to work at a building, they may require a strategy for accessing the worksite. Scaffolds are used to access heights, henceforth, growing demand for the scaffolding in the construction sites fuels the growth of the market. Numerous new and large projects across the globe and rise in a number of infrastructural projects and high investments in the construction sector are the major driver of the construction scaffolding rental market. The rise in construction projects in emerging countries such as China, Japan, India, and others are expected to drive the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market.

The “Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the construction scaffolding rental industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of construction scaffolding rental market with detailed market segmentation by of product, application, end-user, and geography. The global construction scaffolding rental market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading construction scaffolding rental market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the construction scaffolding rental market.

The global construction scaffolding rental market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user. On the basis of product the market is segmented as supported scaffolding, suspended scaffolding, mobile scaffolding, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as new construction, refurbishment, demolition, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, non-residential.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global construction scaffolding rental market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The construction scaffolding rental market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting construction scaffolding rental market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the construction scaffolding rental market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the construction scaffolding rental market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from construction scaffolding rental are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for construction scaffolding rental in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the construction scaffolding rental market.

The report also includes the profiles of key construction scaffolding rental companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Altrad Investment Authority S.A.S.

– Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd.

– ASA Scaffolding Services Ltd.

– ASW Scaffolding Ltd.

– Atlantic Pacific Equipment (AT-PAC), Inc.

– Brand Energy & Infrastructure Holdings, Inc.

– Condor S.p.A.

– Sunbelt Rentals Inc.

– ULMA C y E, S. Coop

– United Rentals, Inc.

