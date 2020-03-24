Consumer Active Optical Cable Market Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Consumer active optical cable consists of multimode optical fiber, fiber optic transceivers, modules, and control chip. To enhance distance performance and speed of the cable without losing its compatibility with the standard electrical interface, it makes use of electrical-to-optical conversion on the cable ends. Some of the profits of consumer fiber optical cables are they provide low cost, the capability to short and long distances, hard to tap into the optics, low bit-error-rate, and no cleaning of the optics required. The improvements in fiber optics technology are also funding to the growth of the consumer active optical cables market.

The “Global Consumer Active Optical Cable Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Consumer active optical cable market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Consumer active optical cable market with detailed market segmentation by technology, connector type. The global Consumer active optical cable market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Consumer active optical cable market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Consumer active optical cable market.

Finisar Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Avago Technologies Ltd.

FCI Electronics

Molex Incorporated

3M Company

Emcore Corporation

Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd.

The Siemon Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

