Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging Market Emerging Technology Scope by 2027 – Energizer, Ossia Inc., Powercast Corp, Powermat, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Semtech Corporation, Sony Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging market globally. This report on ‘Consumer Electronics Wireless Charging market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Wireless charging is a process of transmitting energy from a source to a device for charging without help of wires. Wireless charging for electronic devices is convenient and reliable way for charging the devices that offers high level of safety. Asia-pacific holds a significant share of consumer electronics wireless charging owing to the high population and strong consumer electronics market in the countries such as South Korea, China, India, and Japan. The consumer electronics wireless charging market is competitive in nature with some of the prominent players operating in the market.

Growing popularity of wearable devices, increasing flexibility offered by wireless charging are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the consumer electronics wireless charging market. However, low charging speeds and high costs are the major restraining factors in the market. The growing popularity of wireless charging for smartphones is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the market to gain a strong customer base.

Leading Key Players:

Energizer

Ossia Inc.

Powercast Corp

Powermat

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Semtech Corporation

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The global consumer electronics wireless charging market is segmented on the basis technology and device type. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as Inductive, resonant, radio frequency (RF), QI, others. Based on device type the market is segmented as wearable, smartphone, tablets, others.

