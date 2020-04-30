Copper Products Industry Manufacturers, Industry Outlook, Trend, Segmentation, Growth and Future Forecast 2025

Copper Products Industry is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed. Copper products include copper plates, copper strips, copper foils, copper tubes, copper rods, copper wires, copper profiles etc.

This report focuses on the Copper Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

There are many copper products manufactures in the world; the manufactures include Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, KME Group SpA, Hailiang Group, Wireland, Golden Dragon, Jintian Group, Jinchuan Group etc. Global copper seals will reach about 22.5 million MT in 2015, increase 3.29% compared with last year, the average seals growth rate of copper products is about 3.97% from 2010 to 2015. Copper products seals mainly focus on China and Europe, China copper seals take about 50% market share of global copper products seals in 2015, the followed is Europe, take about 18.2%.

Global demand of copper has maintained steady growth; the growth rate is around 3.97%. The uses of copper reflect its variety of material properties: because of its excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, it is ideally suited for use in electrical engineering, electronics and telecommunications. Its electrical conductivity is 1.5 times as high as that of aluminum, which makes copper the preferred input material for electrical mains. Despite its very good formability, copper is extremely strong with high corrosion resistance.

The increasing interconnectedness in our offices and households, growing demands on information and communication technology, a sustainable and environmentally sound energy supply and high safety and comfort standards, for example in automotive engineering, ensure a constant rise in copper demand. Every mid-range car contains about 25 kg of copper-luxury class models can have more than twice this amount. Modern life wouldn’t be possible without copper.

The worldwide market for Copper Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Copper Products Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Aurubis

Jiangxi Copper

KME Group SpA

Hailiang Group

Wireland

Golden Dragon

Jintian Group

…..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Copper Plates

Copper Strips

Copper Foils

Copper Tubes

Copper Rods

Copper Wires

Copper Profiles

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Corrosion Resistance Part

Electrical Conductivity Part

Structural Part

