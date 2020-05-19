Coronary Stent Market Is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast 2025

Global Coronary Stent Market is valued approximately at USD 8.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Coronary stents are minute tubes, used in the treatment of coronary heart disease to open the narrowed arteries. These stents are applicable in a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty. These coronary stents are often placed inside the coronary artery during the angioplasty. These stents help in preventing the artery from blocking again. Increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases and consequent increase in the number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures is one of the prominent factors contributing towards the demand for coronary stents.

According to the American Heart Association, the occurred of death due to cardiovascular diseases was about 17.6 million in 2016, and a number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030 worldwide. Whereas, as per Out World in Data organization the cardiovascular disease burden worldwide has been increased from 300 million in 2000 to 362.3 million in 2016. This increasing number of cardiac diseases patients is dramatically increasing the demand for PCI procedures by the heart patients. It has been estimated that about 950,000 PCI procedures performed in the United States alone, and over 4 million worldwide. Further, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and rising geriatric population is also significantly paving the demand for PCI procedures. Moreover, introduction of bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulations for product approval impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Coronary Stent market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population coupled with rapid adoption of coronary stents in the PCI procedures. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as large population base, increasing prevalence of cardiac disease and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Coronary Stent market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic PLC

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Biotronik SE & Co. Kg

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Stentys SA

Microport Scientific Corporation

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Bare-Metal Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents

Bioabsorbable Stents

By Mode of Delivery:

Balloon-Expandable Stents

Self-Expanding Stents

By Material:

Metallic Stents

Other Stents

By End User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Coronary Stent Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

