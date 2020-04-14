Coronavirus and Customer Success Platforms Industry- Forecast 2026

Customer Success Platforms Market By Application (Customer Experience Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Customer Service, and Others), Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and eCommerce Telecommunications and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, and Others) Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026

The global customer success platforms market is expected to grow from USD 840.21 million in 2018 to USD 2,742.37 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 26.44% during the forecast period from 2018-2026.

Global customer success platforms market is expected to reach USD 2,742.37 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.44% from 2018 to 2026. The customer success platform is an emerging technology, which addresses critical business issues by combining data from multiple sources, such as social media, email, websites, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and various third-party websites. Providers in the market deliver such solutions as a comprehensive standalone platform or software based on various needs, such as customer onboarding, workflow management, and sales and marketing management. Vendors are leveraging customer success platforms to reduce churn, maximize customer satisfaction, and increase upselling and cross-selling to increase the market share in the global market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Customer success software is used by businesses to ensure, interactions with the company, customers achieve the outcome that enterprises anticipate them to reach as they use the product. It often integrates with help desk software, CRM software, and social media management software tools. Factors such as advent of cloud computing in customer success, the increasing demand for advanced solutions to monitor customer scores and reduce churn, and rise in the data volume due to increased digitalization are expected to drive the adoption of customer success platforms solution and services. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and increasing investments in customer success platform startups are anticipated to create ample opportunities for customer success platforms solution providers.

Report Description:

2018 has been considered as the base year for the study, historic year 2015, 2016, and 2017, the forecast period considered is from 2019 to 2026 The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of global customer success platforms market by application, component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a vital role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026 Porter’s Five Forces model is used in order to recognize the competitive scenario in the global customer success platforms market. This report incorporates the industry analysis which is focused on providing an extensive view of the customer success platforms market The study also includes attractiveness analysis of application, component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region which are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and attractiveness in terms of present and future opportunity for understanding the future growth of the market The report provides company profile of the key players operating in the customer success platforms market and a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offering, segment market share, regional presence, business strategies, innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and key financial information. The market estimates have been evaluated by considering the effect of different political, economic, social, technological and legal factors which are based on our extensive secondary research, primary research, and in-house databases.

