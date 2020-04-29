Coronavirus’ business impact: Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Forecast Analysis 2019-2027
A recent market study on the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market reveals that the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market is discussed in the presented study.
The Consumer Identity & Access Management market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Consumer Identity & Access Management market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market
The presented report segregates the Consumer Identity & Access Management market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market.
Segmentation of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Consumer Identity & Access Management market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Consumer Identity & Access Management market report.
Key segments in the global consumer identity and access management market:
- Component
- Software Solutions
- Advanced Authentication
- Profile Management
- Credentials Management
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
- Software Solutions
- Vertical
- Finance & Insurance
- Public Administration
- Healthcare
- Educational Services
- Telecommunications Information
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Key regions covered in the global consumer identity and access management market report:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- South Asia
- India
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Rest of South Asia
- East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Middle East and Africa
- Northern Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key vendors in the global consumer identity and access management market:
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE (Gigya, Inc.)
- Ping Identity
- Okta, Inc.
- Forgerock Inc.
- Janrain, Inc.
- Loginradius, Inc.
- Iwelcome B.V.
- Globalsign
- Trusona
- Acuant, Inc.
