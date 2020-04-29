You are here

Coronavirus’ business impact: Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Forecast Analysis 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market reveals that the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market is discussed in the presented study.

The Consumer Identity & Access Management market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

  • Who are the most prominent players in the Consumer Identity & Access Management market?
  • What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
  • How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
  • Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
  • Why are the sales of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Report

  • Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market
  • Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
  • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market
  • In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
  • A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market

The presented report segregates the Consumer Identity & Access Management market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market.

Segmentation of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Consumer Identity & Access Management market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Consumer Identity & Access Management market report.

Key segments in the global consumer identity and access management market:

  • Component
    • Software Solutions
      • Advanced Authentication
      • Profile Management
      • Credentials Management
    • Services
      • Professional Services
      • Managed Services 
  • Vertical
    • Finance & Insurance
    • Public Administration
    • Healthcare
    • Educational Services
    • Telecommunications Information
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Others 
  • Deployment
    • On-premises
    • Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Key regions covered in the global consumer identity and access management market report:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada  
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America  
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • BENELUX
    • Rest of Europe  
  • South Asia
    • India
    • Thailand
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Rest of South Asia  
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea  
  • Oceania
    • Australia
    • New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • South Africa
    • Turkey
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa 

Key vendors in the global consumer identity and access management market:

  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE (Gigya, Inc.)
  • Ping Identity
  • Okta, Inc.
  • Forgerock Inc.
  • Janrain, Inc.
  • Loginradius, Inc.
  • Iwelcome B.V.
  • Globalsign
  • Trusona
  • Acuant, Inc.

