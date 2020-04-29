Coronavirus’ business impact: Isopropanol Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2018 to 2028

Companies in the Isopropanol market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Isopropanol market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Latest Insights on the Global Isopropanol Market

According to the analysis of the research analyst's at Fact.MR, the Isopropanol market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Isopropanol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

The market study bifurcates the global Isopropanol market in different segments to enhance the reading experience of our clients.

The various segments covered in the report are as follows.

Competitive outlook

The competitive outlook tracks the business proceeding of top-tier market players involved in the Isopropanol market. The company profile provides a clear understanding of the growth strategies adopted by various market players.

key players in the isopropanol market through a graph as illustrated below.

Isopropanol Market: Uptake of Electronic- & Pharmaceutical-Grade Variants

Isopropanol forms an integral ingredient in the production of rubbing alcohol, disinfecting pads, and hand sanitizer. The compound also serves as an efficacious skin soother, and pain reliever. Banking on these attributes of isopropanol, pharmaceutical companies highly seek its pharmaceutical-grade variant for use as a solvent during the production of pharmaceutical products that comprise 67-70% isopropanol in water. In addition, isopropanol observes robust adoption in the DNA extraction process during research & development activities of the pharmaceutical industry.

Semiconductor- or electronic-grade isopropanol is sought-after for use as an exclusive cleaner and solvent in the industry. Demand for electronic-grade isopropanol has witnessed a significant surge, backed by the proliferation in semiconductor ICs and consumer electronics. Leading stakeholders are adopting capacity extension strategies to keep up with the rising demand. In 2017, Sumitomo Chemical commenced construction of new plant for production of high purity isopropanol in China.

Isopropanol Market: Price Fluctuations to Remain a Key Growth Deterrent

Isopropanol witnessed a notable rise in domestic and spot prices in first quarter of 2017, on account of increasing costs of feedstock propylene. Amid broadening demand-supply gap, major isopropanol manufacturers that include LyondellBasell, Monument, Shell, and ExxonMobil independently raised their isopropanol costs, and the trend continued in 2018, with these stakeholders announcing a price hike of 5 cents/lb. Isopropanol industry’s future growth will be significantly affected from these price fluctuations. Additionally, growing crude oil costs driven by the prevailing oil crisis will continue to influence the expansion of the isopropanol market.

A key trend being observed in the isopropanol market is increasing use of the compound as a biofuel. Recent studies conducted to devise engineered synthetic pathways to produce isopropanol from microbes point at the potential of isopropanol’s used as a biofuel to replace gasoline. In addition, isopropanol’s production using lignocellulosic waste has represented a lucrative avenue for economically-viable manufacturing of the compound. The imminent era of green chemicals, which promotes adoption of bio-based chemicals, will significantly complement such biological production methods of isopropanol in the upcoming years.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Key takeaways from the presented market analysis:

In-depth understanding of the innovations in the Isopropanol market space

Region-wise assessment of the different factors expected to influence market growth in each region

Influence of technological advances on the Isopropanol market

A thorough assessment of growth opportunities for market players in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio in different end-use industries

The market analysis provides answers to some important questions related to the Isopropanol market:

What is the most common observable trend within the Isopropanol market? Which region is set to register the maximum growth in terms of value and market share? Which market players in the Isopropanol market are at the forefront in terms of product/technology innovation? Is the current Isopropanol market landscape favorable for new market entrants? Which end-use industry is expected to generate the maximum demand for Isopropanol during the forecast period?

