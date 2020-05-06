Coronavirus’ business impact: Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Share 2020: By Purity, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecasts to 2027

A recent market study on the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market reveals that the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market is discussed in the presented study.

The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Highlights of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market

The presented report segregates the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market.

Segmentation of the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Medical Imaging Equipment Services market report.

Companies Profiled in the Report

The report profiles the major players of the global medical imaging equipment services market along with their company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies covered in the report are GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Althea Group, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Canon Inc.), and Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation).

The global medical imaging equipment services market has been segmented as follows:

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Providers

By Service Type

Equipment Removal & Relocation

Equipment Repair & Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Software Upgrade

By Modality

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



