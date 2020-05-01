Coronavirus’ business impact: Online Pureplays in UK Clothing & Footwear 20192024 Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2025

Companies in the Online Pureplays in UK Clothing & Footwear 20192024 market are vying suggestive steps to tackle the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Exhaustive research about COVID-19 is providing present-day techniques and alternative methods to mitigate the impact on Coronavirus on the revenue of the Online Pureplays in UK Clothing & Footwear 20192024 market.

The Online Pureplays in the UK Clothing & Footwear 2019-2024 report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the online pureplays in the UK clothing & footwear market. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes of the channel.

The online pureplays clothing & footwear market is set to increase by 3.0bn between 2019 and 2024, to reach 8.7bn, driven by significant growth of the biggest players in the market – ASOS and Amazon.

Despite a number of new players entering the market, there is still opportunity for retailers targeting underserved over 35 year old females and men as a number of players with a core customer base of over 35s are losing share.

– The online clothing & footwear market is forecast to rise by 27.7% out to 2024 as online pureplays continue to outperform the market and multichannel retailers online sales grow at the expense of their offline sales.

– PrettyLittleThings market share has grown significantly as it has far outperformed of the market, rising to be the second biggest player in the online pureplays in clothing & footwear womenswear market.

– Young females are the most common shoppers of online pureplays as they have grown up with the Internet, online shopping, owning smartphones and fast fashion being the norm.

