Coronavirus’ business impact: Tire derived Fuel Market 10-year Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report
The global Tire derived Fuel market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Tire derived Fuel market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Tire derived Fuel market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Tire derived Fuel market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Tire derived Fuel market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Type
- Shredded Tire
- Whole Tire
Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by End-user
- Pulp and Paper Mills
- Cement Manufacturing
- Utility Boiler
- Others
Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Others
Key Takeaways
- More than 1 billion scrap tires are generated every year across the globe
- Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of tire-derived fuel. The region constitutes more than 30% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.
- The U.S. is a major consumer of tire-derived fuel
- Of late, concerns related to scrap tire disposal have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the tire-derived fuel business.
- Cement manufacturing is a major end-user of tire-derived fuel
- Demand for tire-derived fuel is expected to increase during the forecast period as it is a low-cost alternative to other fuels and generates less emissions
COVID-19 Impact on Tire derived Fuel Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Tire derived Fuel market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Tire derived Fuel market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
