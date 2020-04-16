Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Aerosol Packaging Market Industry Shares Report Analysis 2019-2025

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Aerosol Packaging market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Aerosol Packaging market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

A new market study published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) suggests that the global Aerosol Packaging market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the Aerosol Packaging market by assessing the historical and current market trends.

The Aerosol Packaging market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global Aerosol Packaging market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Aerosol Packaging market during the assessment period.

Key Market Insights Included in the Report:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Aerosol Packaging market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Aerosol Packaging market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Aerosol Packaging market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Aerosol Packaging market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Aerosol Packaging market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

Decreasing demand for nasal sprays, shaving foams and increasing demand for roll-ons likely to hamper the growth of the global aerosol packaging market

Nasal sprays contain the calcitonin drug that is used for the treatment of osteoporosis. This drug poses an increased risk of cancer. Therefore it is suggested by the Health Canada Report that some alternative drug should be used for the treatment of bone disorders. Nasal sprays that contained calcitonin drug were already withdrawn from the Canadian market in 2013. This move is likely to affect the pharmaceutical segment of the global aerosol packaging market across the globe.

Customers across the world are changing their preferences towards more environment friendly packaging products due to the various harmful effects of packaging products. Deodorant sprays are packed in aerosol cans that contain few volatile organic compounds, which are considered harmful by many research organisations. These volatile organic compounds are harmful to the environment. As a result, consumers are preferring roll-ons as an alternative to deodorant sprays. This is likely to decrease the demand for aerosol packaging products worldwide.

The growing trend to maintain a bearded look in the adult male population across the globe is resulting in a decline in the demand for shaving products in the global market. This reduced demand for shaving foams and gels is expected to result in minimising the demand for aerosol packaging products. This trait will not only decrease the revenues of companies operating in the worldwide market but will also hamper the future trends and prospects of the aerosol packaging industry.The personal care and cosmetics segment by application is anticipated to be a major contributor to the global aerosol packaging market. This segment will continue to hold a sustained 40% market share throughout the forecast period 2017 – 2027, witnessing an increase of 60 basis points during the period of assessment. The global market for cosmetics and personal care is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 2 Bn in 2017 and is projected to rise to more than US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2027. This segment is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity of a little more than US$ 1.50 Bn during 2017-2027. In terms of volume, the cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to witness 1.5X growth by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Key queries addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to gain market attractiveness over the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Aerosol Packaging in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Aerosol Packaging market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Aerosol Packaging market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitstions that could hamper the growth of the Aerosol Packaging market?

