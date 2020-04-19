Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Commercial Vehicles (Trucks) Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2029

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Commercial Vehicles (Trucks) market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Commercial Vehicles (Trucks) market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

Manufacturers of commercial vehicles have thus adapted to this demand by employing process R&D and product innovation in advanced telematics systems. This trend is also likely to gain a foothold in the MENA market and create significant opportunities in the coming years and boost market growth. In addition, there is an introduction of new and advanced components in the driver cabin of commercial vehicles that make the job of the driver easy in all types of weather conditions. This is especially true in the severely hot countries of the MENA region, or even during heavy rain or snow and very cold conditions. In addition, due to the introduction of new high strength steel and truck bodies that can withstand the high temperatures in the MENA region, the market is poised to attain a growth trajectory. With the introduction of rugged axles and the machine superstructure manufactured with the advanced machines that can bear high load conditions are also adding to the attraction of commercial trucks market in the MENA region.

MENA Commercial Vehicles (Trucks) Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Class Type

The light duty segment in the class type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 160 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is estimated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 250 Mn at the end of the assessment period in 2027. The medium duty segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 1,850 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 3,000 Mn in the year 2027. The heavy duty segment in the class type category of the MENA commercial trucks market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,200 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 5,300 Mn in the year 2027.

