Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Consumer Cloud Storage Services Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2026

The global Consumer Cloud Storage Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Consumer Cloud Storage Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

Some of the key competitors covered in the consumer cloud storage services market report are Apple Inc.; Google (Alphabet Inc.); Box, Inc.; Dropbox, Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Sync.com Inc.; Hubic (OVH) Mediafire and pCloud AG.

Key Segments

By Storage Tier 50 GB-999 GB 1 TB – 9.99 TB >= 10 TB

By User Age < 18 Years 18-40 Years >40 Years



Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Each market player encompassed in the Consumer Cloud Storage Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Consumer Cloud Storage Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Consumer Cloud Storage Services Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Consumer Cloud Storage Services market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Consumer Cloud Storage Services market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Why Choose Consumer Cloud Storage Services Market Report?