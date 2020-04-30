Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Data Center Flash Storage Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027

Global Data Center Flash Storage Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Data Center Flash Storage market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Data Center Flash Storage market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Data Center Flash Storage market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Data Center Flash Storage market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Data Center Flash Storage . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Data Center Flash Storage market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Data Center Flash Storage market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Data Center Flash Storage market over the considered assessment period.

Segmentation of the Data Center Flash Storage Market

The key players covered in this study

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines (IBM)

NetApp

Pure Storage

AccelStor

Avere Systems

DataDirect Networks (DDN)

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

Infortrend Technology

Inspur Group

Intel

Kaminario

Lenovo

Micron

Mitac International

Nimbus Data

Pivot3

QNAP

Quanta Cloud Technology

Samsung

Seagate

SK Hynix (SK Group)

Super Micro Computer

Synology

Toshiba

Violin System

Western Digital

Wiwynn

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Storage Area Networking (SAN)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Market segment by Application, split into

IT services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Flash Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Flash Storage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Flash Storage are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

