Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Ink Additives Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Ink Additives market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Ink Additives market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Ink Additives market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Ink Additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Ink Additives market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Critical Data in the Ink Additives Market Report

Company share analysis and competition landscape

Recent trends and notable developments in the Ink Additives market space

Growth projections of each market segment and sub-segment during the forecast period

COVID-19 impact on the global Ink Additives market

Recent innovations, product launches, and technological advances relevant to the Ink Additives market

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Ink Additives market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Ink Additives and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

segmented as follows:

Global Ink Additives Market, by Type

Wetting Agents Dispersants Defoamers

Rheology Modifiers

Others (Including Compatibilizers and Color Boosters)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Ink Additives Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink additives can be defined as raw materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include smooth running on the printing press and protection of the finished product.

Among types, the ink additives market is dominated by the wetting agents segment. Several advantages offered by wetting agents driving their consumption include development of required surface tension and contact angle and their hydrophobic nature.

Among printing processes, the flexographic printing process consumes the maximum amount of ink additives, led by the increased adoption of flexographic printing in various applications such as packaging, publishing, and commercial printing

Among printing inks, solvent-based printing inks consume the maximum amount of ink additives

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The packaging industry is expected to continue expanding during the forecast period and hence, consumption of ink additives in the industry is also expected to increase.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is the key consumer of ink additives due to the large production of printing inks that takes place in the region

Ink additives is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Altana AG, accounting for a significant market share

The global ink additives market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the low amount of ink additives required in the production of printing inks.

