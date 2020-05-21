Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Ink Additives Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027
The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Ink Additives market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Ink Additives market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Ink Additives market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Ink Additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Ink Additives market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/19266?source=atm
Reasons to Trust Our Business Insights
- Proven track record of delivering high-quality and insightful market studies
- Data collected from credible sources including product managers, sales representatives, marketing executives, and more
- Providing accurate insights for over ten industrial verticals
- Swift delivery of reports with COVID-19 impact without any delays
- Up-to-date market research and analytical tools used to curate market reports
Critical Data in the Ink Additives Market Report
- Company share analysis and competition landscape
- Recent trends and notable developments in the Ink Additives market space
- Growth projections of each market segment and sub-segment during the forecast period
- COVID-19 impact on the global Ink Additives market
- Recent innovations, product launches, and technological advances relevant to the Ink Additives market
Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/19266?source=atm
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Ink Additives market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Ink Additives and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
segmented as follows:
Global Ink Additives Market, by Type
- Wetting Agents
- Dispersants
- Defoamers
- Rheology Modifiers
- Others (Including Compatibilizers and Color Boosters)
Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Process
- Lithography
- Flexography
- Gravure
- Digital
- Others (Including Screen Printing)
Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Ink
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- UV-cured
Global Ink Additives Market, by Application
- Packaging
- Publishing
- Commercial Printing
- Others (Including Marketing Material)
Global Ink Additives Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Ink additives can be defined as raw materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include smooth running on the printing press and protection of the finished product.
- Among types, the ink additives market is dominated by the wetting agents segment. Several advantages offered by wetting agents driving their consumption include development of required surface tension and contact angle and their hydrophobic nature.
- Among printing processes, the flexographic printing process consumes the maximum amount of ink additives, led by the increased adoption of flexographic printing in various applications such as packaging, publishing, and commercial printing
- Among printing inks, solvent-based printing inks consume the maximum amount of ink additives
- Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The packaging industry is expected to continue expanding during the forecast period and hence, consumption of ink additives in the industry is also expected to increase.
- Among regions, Asia Pacific is the key consumer of ink additives due to the large production of printing inks that takes place in the region
- Ink additives is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Altana AG, accounting for a significant market share
- The global ink additives market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the low amount of ink additives required in the production of printing inks.
Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/19266?source=atm
The report resolves the following doubts related to the Ink Additives market:
- Who are the leading market players operating in the current Ink Additives market landscape?
- Which region is expected to dominate the Ink Additives market in terms of market share and size during the forecast period?
- What are the various factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the Ink Additives market in the upcoming years?
- What is the most impactful marketing strategy adopted by players in the Ink Additives market?
- What is the projected CAGR growth of application 1 during the forecast period?