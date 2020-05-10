Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Natural Sweetener Blends Market Presents an Overall Analysis ,Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2028

“

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Natural Sweetener Blends market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Natural Sweetener Blends market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Natural Sweetener Blends market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Natural Sweetener Blends market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Natural Sweetener Blends market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Natural Sweetener Blends market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

Key Players

The key market players operating in the natural sweetener blends market include, GLG Leading Life Technologies, Lantic Inc., Bayn Europe AB, Steviva Ingredients, Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC., ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Cargil Inc., Productos Aditivos Group, Steviva Brands, Inc., Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co.,Ltd, among others. The companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions,, new product launches, and epansions and investments for business growth and development.

Key Developments in Natural Sweetener Blends Market

In 2012, Pepsico launched stevia-based Pepsi Next, with 30% reduced sugar content in Australia

In 2014, PepsiCo Inc. launched non-cola beverage that contains stevia and sugar in U.S.

In 2014, Tate and Lyle introduced stevia-based Blood Orange Sangria at the IFT Food Expo

In 2015, Tate and Lyle launched DOLCIA PRIMA, which is a low-calorie sugar

GLG launched Organipure brand in 2014

Opportunities for Natural Sweetener Blends Market Participants

Increasing number of manufacturers across the globe are launching products with natural sweetener blends especially in the beverages market space. Consumers today are looking for products claiming zero sugar which has further strengthened the market for natural sweetener blends in the near future. For example, Tate & Lyle has developed a sweetener blend containing allulose, which contains about 90% fewer calories than sugar.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

