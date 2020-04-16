Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Shrink Films Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2032

Growing outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced companies in the Shrink Films market to find alternatives for their diverse business processes. Latest research analysis of COVID-19 and its impact on the Shrink Films market is providing companies in the market landscape with new ideas and tactics to overcome challenges of the pandemic.

A new market study published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) suggests that the global Shrink Films market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period (20XX-20XX). Further, the report takes into consideration the different market aspects that are likely to shape the future prospects of the Shrink Films market by assessing the historical and current market trends.

The Shrink Films market study is a valuable tool for market players and emerging players who are vying to solidify their presence in the global Shrink Films market. Further, the report ponders over the underlying trends and price trend analysis that are likely to impact the growth potential of the Shrink Films market during the assessment period.

Key Market Insights Included in the Report:

Roadmap of the various growth opportunities in the global Shrink Films market

Ongoing research and development activities within the Shrink Films market

Impact of the regulatory policies on the Shrink Films market in different regions

Key insights related to the scope of innovation in the Shrink Films market

Regional assessment of the market in terms of market share, size, and growth

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment included in the report provides an in-depth understanding of the regional aspects of the Shrink Films market. This section of the report provides a deep understanding of the various regulatory policies that are anticipated to influence the market scenario in each region.

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of shrink films as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

The Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the shrink films market. Porter’s Analysis for the global shrink films market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global shrink films market, which includes TMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the shrink films market.

On the basis of barrier type, the shrink Films market study includes low barrier, medium barrier, high barrier, and ultra-high barrier segments. Of these, shrink films of medium barrier account for a major share of the global shrink films market

On the basis of thickness, the shrink films market study includes less than 15 microns, 15 to 30 microns, 30 to 50 microns, and above 50 microns segments. Of these, shrink films of thickness 10 to 15 microns account for a major share of the global shrink films market.

On the basis of the material type, the shrink films market has been segmented into seven categories that are polyethylene, polypropylene, PET, EVOH, PVC, PVDC, and PA. Of these, the polyethylene segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global shrink films market.

On the basis of packaging application, the shrink Films market has been segmented into three categories, wraps, bags, and labels. Of these, the wraps segment accounts for the major share of the global shrink films market.

On the basis of end-use, the global shrink films market has been segmented into seven segments that are dairy products, fruits and vegetables, bakery & confectionary, meat, poultry & seafood, sauce, dips, & condiments, chilled & frozen food, snacks, and others (food grains, etc.). Meat, poultry and seafood segment in the global shrink films market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the shrink films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional shrink films market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the shrink films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the shrink films market. The key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional shrink films market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of shrink Films and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the shrink films market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the shrink films market is expected to develop in the future. To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of shrink films globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total shrink films market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the shrink films market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the shrink films market is also included. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the shrink films market.

The key manufacturers in the shrink films market profiled in this report include– Sealed Air Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Flexopack S.A., Coveris Holdings S.A., PREMIUMPACK GmbH, Schur Flexibles Group, Kuplast Matejka Kumar S.P., Buergofol GmbH, Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg, Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Inauen Group, Gap Foil, Allen Plastic Industries Co., Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., BP Plastics Holding Bhd, Crawford Packaging, SYFAN USA and Idemitsu Unitech CO., Ltd. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global shrink films market during 2018-26.

Key Segments Covered in the Shrink Films Market

By Barrier Type Low Barrier Medium Barrier High Barrier Ultra-high Barrier



By Thickness

Up to 15 microns 15 to 30microns 30-50 microns Above 50 microns



By Packaging Application Wraps Bags Labels



By Material Polyethylene Polypropylene PET EVOH PVC PVDC PA



By End Use Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Bakery & Confectionary Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Cosmetics & Healthcare Products Consumer Goods & Household Food Service Outlets Other Industrial Uses



Key Regions Covered in the Shrink Films Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 UK NORDIC Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan ASEAN Countries Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key queries addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to gain market attractiveness over the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to accelerate the demand for the Shrink Films in the upcoming years? What is the predicted volume and value of the Shrink Films market by 2029? What are the growth prospects of the Shrink Films market in region 1? What are the potential threats and limitstions that could hamper the growth of the Shrink Films market?

