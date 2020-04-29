Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Vision Care Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Vision Care market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Vision Care market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Assessment of the Global Vision Care Market

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Vision Care market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Vision Care market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Vision Care market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Vision Care sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Vision Care market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Rx-Lenses

Frames

Contact Lenses

Non Rx Sunglasses

Reading Glasses

Contact Lens Solutions

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Clinics

Hospitals

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Rx-lenses and Frames segments are expected to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period

In terms of revenue share, the Rx-lenses product type segment dominated the North America vision care market in 2016 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The Rx-lenses segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 18.6 Bn by 2016 end. The Contact Lenses and Frames segments are expected to witness relatively higher growth rates in terms of value in the North America vision care market over the forecast period.

Retail stores and E-commerce segments are anticipated to be valued at US$ 23.6 Bn and US$ 4.8 Bn respectively by 2016 end

Currently, the Retail segment accounts for a relatively higher revenue share, followed by the E-commerce segment. In terms of revenue share, the Retail segment dominated the North America vision care market in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, registering a higher CAGR as compared to the E-commerce segment. The E-commerce segment is expected to witness relatively higher growth rates in terms of value in the North America vision care market over the forecast period. The Clinics segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 7.3 Bn by 2016 end.

Both U.S. and Canada are expected to register a strong growth in the North America vision care market

In terms of value, U.S. is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2016 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Canada is also expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the North America vision care market, registering a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Key market players are consolidating their position in the market through mergers and acquisitions

Key players in the North America vision care market are Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Novartis AG, The Cooper Companies Inc., SynergEyes Inc., Luxottica, Essilor International, and ZEISS International. Major players in the market are increasingly entering into mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio, leverage market opportunities, and increase consumer base.

Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Vision Care market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Vision Care market

Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Vision Care market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Vision Care market

Doubts Related to the Vision Care Market Catered to in the Report:

What is the estimated value of the Vision Care market in 2029? Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2? How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Vision Care market? Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Vision Care market? How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Vision Care in region 3?

