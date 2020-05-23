Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Weather Forecasting for Business Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2028
A recent market study on the global Weather Forecasting for Business market reveals that the global Weather Forecasting for Business market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Weather Forecasting for Business market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Weather Forecasting for Business market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Weather Forecasting for Business market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Weather Forecasting for Business market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Weather Forecasting for Business market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Weather Forecasting for Business market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Weather Forecasting for Business Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Weather Forecasting for Business market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Weather Forecasting for Business market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Weather Forecasting for Business market
The presented report segregates the Weather Forecasting for Business market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Weather Forecasting for Business market.
Segmentation of the Weather Forecasting for Business market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Weather Forecasting for Business market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Weather Forecasting for Business market report.
The key players covered in this study
Global Weather Corporation
Accuweather Inc.
BMT ARGOSS
Skymet Weather Services
Precision Weather
The Weather Company
Fugro
Enav S.p.A
Right Weather LLC
StormGeo
MeteoGroup
WeatherBell Analytics
Hometown Forecast Services
AWIS
Sailing Weather Service
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Short-range Forecasting
Medium-range Forecasting
Long-range Forecasting
Market segment by Application, split into
Aviation
Media and Consumer
Energy & Utilities
Transportation
BFSI
Agriculture
Marine
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Weather Forecasting for Business status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Weather Forecasting for Business development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Weather Forecasting for Business are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
