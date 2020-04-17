Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution Market Size Analysis 2019-2032
The global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Segments Covered
- Web Real-time Communication (RTC) Solution Market
- Type
- Solution
- Service
- Consulting service
- Implementation service
- Integration service
- Maintenance service
- Deployment Model
- Public cloud
- Private cloud
- Hybrid cloud
- Application
- Social networking
- Gaming
- Voice calling
- Video conferencing
- Other
- Vertical
- BFSI
- Public sector
- Manufacturing sector
- Transportation & logistics sector
- Healthcare sector
- Media & entertainment sector
- IT & telecom sector
- Retail sector
- Energy & utility sector
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Avaya Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Ericsson AB
- TokBox Inc.
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- AT&T Inc.
- Plivo Inc.
- Twilio, Inc.
Each market player encompassed in the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
