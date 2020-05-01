Coronavirus threat to global Australia Coal Mining to 2023 Market 2020- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2026

In 2029, the Australia Coal Mining to 2023 market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Australia Coal Mining to 2023 market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Australia Coal Mining to 2023 market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Summary

GlobalData’s “Australia Coal Mining to 2023” provides a comprehensive coverage on Australia’s coal industry. It provides reserves, production by type, consumption by end-use, and exports by type to 2023. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the coal industry in Australia, profiles of major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects and regulations governing the industry.

After declining consecutively for two years, Australia’s coal production recovered, albeit, by a marginal 0.5% to 562.0Mt in 2018. This was supported by an increase in output from Mount Arthur (1.6%), Goonyella Riverside (8.1%) and Peak Downs coal mines (5%). Further, during the nine months ending September 2019, Glencores coal production rose by 7.5%, mainly due to an increase in the production from the Prodeco mine owing to mine expansion and additions from the 2018 acquisition of HVO and Hail Creek. Simultaneously, Australia, by exporting 382.2Mt of coal, stood as the worlds largest exporter. Mineral resources in Australia are owned by the federal, state or territory governments, rather than private individuals.

Scope

– The report contains an overview of Australia’s coal mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the countrys coal mining industry.

– It provides detailed information on reserves, production, production by type, consumption, consumption by end-use, exports, exports by type, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

– Further, it also provides country’s fiscal regime, which covers governing bodies, relevant laws, rights and obligations as well as key taxes and royalties.

