Coronavirus threat to global Automotive Coatings Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast Up to 2026
The global Automotive Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Automotive Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type, technology, coat, and application industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive coatings market by segmenting it in terms of product type, technology, coat, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for automotive coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product type, technology, coat, and application segments of the market in all regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive coatings market. The global market for automotive coatings is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Axalta Coatings, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global automotive coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type, technology, coat, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each product type, technology, coat, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Product Type
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Others (including Melamine, Saturated Polyester Resin, and Alkyds)
Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Technology
- Solvent-borne
- Water-borne
- Powder
- UV-cured
Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Coat
- Clear Coat
- Basecoat
- Primer
- E-coat
Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Application
- Automotive OEM
- Automotive Refinish
Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Turkey
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Iran
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments
- Analysis of various product types, technologies, coat and applications wherein automotive coatings are used
- Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the automotive coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels
- Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global automotive coatings market between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market
Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Coatings Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Coatings market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automotive Coatings market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
