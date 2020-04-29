Coronavirus threat to global Flexible Display Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2027

The global Flexible Display market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Flexible Display market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Flexible Display market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Flexible Display market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Flexible Display market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading manufacturers in the global flexible display market have been adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition and product line expansion. The major market participants profiled in this report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Universal Display Corporation (The U.S), Atmel Corporation (The U.S), Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Netherlands), Sharp Corporation (Japan), LG Display (South Korea) Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

The segments covered in the flexible display market are as follows:

Global Flexible Display Market, by Form Factor

Curved Display

Bendable and Foldable Display

Rollable Display

Global Flexible Display Market, by Technology

OLED

EPD

LCD

Others

Global Flexible Display Market, by Application

Military Equipment

Smartphone

Computer and Peripherals

Wearable Devices

Television

Others

Global Flexible Display Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Flexible Display market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flexible Display market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Display Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Flexible Display market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Flexible Display market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

