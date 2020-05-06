Coronavirus threat to global Flight Tracking System Market Better Investment Opportunities Analysis 2019-2027

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Flight Tracking System market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Flight Tracking System market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Flight Tracking System market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Flight Tracking System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Flight Tracking System market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Flight Tracking System market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Flight Tracking System and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

manufacturers and civil aviation authorities represented by ICAO worked towards the improvement of flight tracking capabilities in aircraft. Regulatory authorities endorsing real-time flight tracking for commercial aircraft is one of the major factors driving the growth of the ADS-B segment.

ADS-B segment expected to remain prominent over the forecast period in the North America flight tracking system market

ADS-B was the dominant segment in terms of revenue in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant through 2026 in North America. The ADS-B segment in the North America flight tracking system market was estimated to be valued at more than US$ 100 Mn in 2016 and is expected to create incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 120 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The U.S. market is primarily driven by stringent government regulations to equip aircraft with ADS-B capability for enhanced surveillance capabilities. Moreover, rising aircraft production in the country and demand from other regions to equip aircraft with advanced tracking solutions is also driving the growth of the market. Development of ADS-B infrastructure in North America is expected to accelerate the growth of the ADS-B segment over the forecast period. Upcoming projects such as ADS-B infrastructure development are likely to drive the demand for ADS-B systems in Latin America. The need to operate in ADS-B designated airspaces is boosting the demand for ADS-B systems in the Eastern Europe flight tracking system market, while the mandate for ADS-B equipage in aircraft is primarily driving the growth of the ADS-B segment over the forecast period in the Western Europe flight tracking system market.

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Flight Tracking System market: