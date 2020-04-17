Coronavirus threat to global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Forecast to 2025: Global Industry Analysis by Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications
The global Image Guided Surgery Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Image Guided Surgery Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Image Guided Surgery Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Image Guided Surgery Devices market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Image Guided Surgery Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
companies profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corporation, Brainlab AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
The global image guided surgery devices market has been segmented as follows:
Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Device Type
- Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
- Ultrasound Systems
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Endoscope
- X-ray Fluoroscopy
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
- Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Application
- Cardiac Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Urology
- Gastroenterology
- Oncology Surgery
- Others
Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Research & Academic Institutes
Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Image Guided Surgery Devices market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Image Guided Surgery Devices market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Image Guided Surgery Devices Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Image Guided Surgery Devices market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Image Guided Surgery Devices market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
