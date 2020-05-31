Coronavirus threat to global Rice Protein Market to Develop Rapidly by 2018-2028

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Rice Protein Market

A recent market research report on the Rice Protein market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Rice Protein market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Rice Protein market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Rice Protein market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Segmentation of the Rice Protein Market

The presented report dissects the Rice Protein market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

Rice Protein Market – Additional Insight

Brown Rice Proteins Remain the Preferred Option for Health-conscious Consumers

Consumers are becoming aware of the nutritional advantages of brown rice over milled rice. The former is richer in protein, dietary fibers, lipids, and B vitamins than the latter, which gives brown rice protein healthier characteristics over milled rice protein. Another factor to boost its popularity is the growing consumer knowledge about the benefits of brown rice in reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes, which will continue to influence micro-trends in the rice protein market. Market players are expected to capitalize on increasing consumer demand for plant-based, non-GMO, and clean label ingredients with the launch of organic brown rice proteins.

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Rice Protein market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Rice Protein market in 2020?

