Coronavirus threat to global Video Walls Market 2020 – Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2028

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Video Walls market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Video Walls market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Video Walls market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Video Walls market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Video Walls market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Video Walls market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Video Walls and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

The evolving digital age and the introduction of new technologies across the globe has compelled market players to come up with novel technologies for catering to the needs of technology savvy consumers. Video walls are incessantly being used in advertisement applications and mass gatherings. As large screens with high brightness and resolution command the attention of customers, the adoption of video walls is expected to intensify in the long run. Additionally, the installation of video walls is comparatively quite easy, and at the same time provides numerous options for presentations. Also, due to their robust construction, video walls can handle a much wider gamut of temperatures.

North America surging ahead in deployment of video walls

North America is one such region that is always on the forefront of technology adoption. The rapid advancements in the television display industry has led to the introduction of numerous new display technologies. As these technologies continue to emerge, video walls are expected to develop substantially in the long run in order to provide enhanced performance and reduce the current price. These developments are expected to attract more customers, thereby bolstering the growth of the market in the region.

Companies operating in the global market are also constantly focusing on innovation. For instance, Prysm, Inc. offers video walls with laser phosphor display technology. Video walls integrated with LPDs offer several benefits such as reduced external infrastructure, no bezel displays, wide viewing angles, and high level image quality, among others. In the coming years, the region will also be celebrating the launch of advanced displays with better tolerance and performance levels such as NPP, LEDs, and LPDs, and transparent displays. These new displays are being integrated with video walls, which is expected to greatly enhance their image display quality and performance. As new display technologies keep getting integrated into video walls, the deployment of video walls is expected to increase, thereby leading to a healthy CAGR in the near future.

Western Europe to open a myriad of opportunities with product innovation being the core focus of top market companies

Incessant technological advancements in the consumer electronics sector in Western Europe have led to an amplified adoption of the latest technologies. Market players in the region are continuously launching new products with innovative technologies for garnering the attention of customers towards their products. For instance, in October 2017, Barco introduced UniSee, a platform for LCD video walls. This platform was launched targeting numerous applications such as brand showrooms, control rooms, high-end meeting rooms, experience centers, corporate reception areas, and others. The platform momentously enhances the performance of video walls by providing an unremitting viewing experience, faster installation, outstanding image quality, bezel less displays, higher reliability, and easier servicing.

China to stay at the second place closely trailing North America

Video walls are primarily deployed for digital signage and advertisement hoardings at public places. The Chinese government is gradually making use of video walls for various other applications such as stadiums and conference rooms, which is expected to create strong growth opportunities for the video walls market in China. With the use of video walls increasing in government organizations, market players are likely to spread their wings in the region, thereby threatening the position of developed regions in the global market.

