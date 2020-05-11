Corporate Assessment Services Market Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to 2027 | AON PLC, Aspiring Minds, Birkman International, Inc., Development Dimensions International

Corporate Assessment Services Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Product (Cognitive, Personality, Knowledge, Performance, Company Fit, Others); Application (Campus Recruitment, Entrance Assessment Services, Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services, and Certification Assessment Services); Hiring Phase (Pre-Hire, and Post-Hire); Hiring Level (Executive, Entry Level, Professional, and Others)

The global corporate assessment services market accounted for US$ 2.71 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2027. The global corporate assessment services would account for US$ 4.69 Bn by 2027.

Globalization has resulted in elevation in the number of job immigrants, mainly in the world’s developed countries. As per the statistics more than 44.5 Mn immigrants resided in the US in 2017. There has been an increased influx of immigrants in lower-skilled jobs and highly professional jobs in the developed countries such as the UK, the US, Canada, and Germany. Apparel, textile, leather, agriculture, IT, etc., are the sectors that are witnessing increasing number of job immigrants. As per a survey conducted by Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), a wide-ranging corporate assessment services such as screening service for job immigrants are needed due to the new regulations being rolled out by new governments, technological advancements for quicker and more efficient background check, rise in the willingness of applicants to misrepresent their credentials, and increasing competition among applicants due to the scarcity of jobs after the period of recession. Further, escalation in the number of job immigrants and mobile workforce due to growing globalization as well as the increasing fraudulent activities by candidates are a few of the factors that are leading to a greater demand for efficient background check by various organizations, which is driving the corporate assessment services market.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/3dxrjf7

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AON PLC, Aspiring Minds, Birkman International, Inc., Development Dimensions International, Inc., HireVue, Korn Ferry, IBM Corporation, Mettl Online Assessment, and SHL among others.

The corporate assessment services market is segmented into product, application, hiring phase, and hiring level. Further, based on the product, the corporate assessment services market is broadly categorized into cognitive, personality, knowledge, performance, company fit, and others. Based on the application, the corporate assessment services market is segmented into campus recruitment, entrance assessment services, promotion assessment services, and certification assessment services. On the basis of the hiring phase, the corporate assessment services market is segmented into pre-hire and post-hire. Based on the hiring level, the corporate assessment services market is segmented into executive, entry level, professional, and others.

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/2STzN8E

Table of Content:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Corporate Assessment Services Market Landscape Corporate Assessment Services Market – Market Dynamics Corporate Assessment Service Market – Global Market Analysis Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis – By Product Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis – By Hiring Phase Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis – By Application Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis – By Hiring Level Global Corporate Assessment Services Market – Geographic Analysis Industry Landscape Company Profile

13.1 AON Plc

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products & Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Arctic Shores Limited

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Product & Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Aspiring Minds

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Product & Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Birkman International, Inc.

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/2zwXxbF

Contact US:

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.