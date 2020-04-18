Corporate Wellness Market to Witness Massive Growth During 2020-2027

Corporate Wellness Market research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the global industry to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence High Throughput Screening the development rate of the Corporate Wellness Market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Corporate wellness programs are designed to encourage and support a approach to employee wellbeing by creating an organizational culture of health. The corporate wellness market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as growing awareness for healthy eating habits and exercise, the high prevalence of obesity, and the reduction of insurance and healthcare costs. Increasing focus on work-life balance and the implementation of company-sponsored employee-centric healthcare campaigns that offer lifestyle coaching are providing growth opportunities in coming years.

Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC

Well Nation

Virgin Pulse

Compsych Corporation

Aduro, Inc

Beacon Health Options

Exos

Fit Bit Inc

Us Corporate Wellness Inc

Central Corporate Wellness

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Corporate Wellness Market Landscape

Part 04: Corporate Wellness Market Sizing

Part 05: Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

